Skier dies at Mt. Ashland Ski Area

A 70-year-old man died Sunday at Mt. Ashland Ski Area in southern Oregon after suffering "an apparent cardiac incident," according to a news release.

The ski area said the man was found unresponsive on the Upper Romeo trail and bystanders and the ski patrol attempted to revive him.

"Both ski patrol and Ashland Fire and Rescue continued their efforts as a Mercy Flights helicopter arrived to assist in the ski area’s medical room, where he was pronounced deceased," the Mt Ashland Ski Area news release said.

The name and hometown of the skier was not released.

"Our team is devastated at this loss,” Andrew Gast, Mt. Ashland’s General Manager, said in the news release. "Mt. Ashland is a very close-knit community and we care deeply for our mountain family. We are extremely grateful to all of our staff, ski patrollers, Ashland Fire and Rescue, and Mercy Flights for their excellent response and medical care they provided. Our entire mountain team offers our sincerest condolences to the family and friends who were affected by this loss."