Russia calls US ‘primary source’ of international tensions after war crimes accusations

Russia called the U.S. the “primary source” of international tensions after Washington expressed support for Ukrainian strikes in Crimea and accused Russia of war crimes.

The swipe comes after Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said last week the U.S. supports Ukrainian strikes against military targets on Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, knocked Nuland as “part of a broad group of the most ardent ‘hawks’ in American politics” and said her comment “highlights the extent of our differences once more,” per Russian outlet TASS .

“It probably also stresses the role of the United States as the primary source of present international conflicts,” Peskov added.

The Putin spokesman’s remark also comes after Vice President Harris last week announced the U.S. has formally determined Russia has committed crimes against humanity during the war, which is set to hit its one-year mark at the end of this week.

As world leaders gathered in Germany for the annual Munich Security Conference, Harris said Russian forces have engaged in “horrendous atrocities and war crimes” including “gruesome acts” of murder, torture, rape and deportation against civilians.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken later said the determination is “starkly clear.”

Blinken also warned that China is considering sending lethal aid Russia’s way, potentially including ammunition and weapons as Russia readies a renewed counteroffensive.

China knocked the U.S. over the allegations and said Washington should “seriously reflect on the role it has played.”

“It is the U.S., not China, that has been pouring weapons into the battlefield. The U.S. is in no position to tell China what to do,” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said at a briefing .

U.S.-China tensions were already high after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon that Beijing claimed was a civilian weather balloon.

