Ludacris is coming to the West Virginia State Fair

By Sam Gorski,

11 days ago

LEWISBURG W.Va. (WBOY) — Rapper, actor and Fast & Furious star Ludacris is set to perform at the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia in August.

Tickets for Ludacris’ performance will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets for any state fair performance here . Ludacris will go onstage on Saturday, Aug. 19.

‘Top New Country Artist of 2021’ coming to West Virginia State Fair

“We are extremely excited to add Ludacris to our 2023 lineup,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “The Main Stage is going to be packed with awesome performances that we can’t wait to share with you!”

Ludacris is the latest in a string of musical talent announcements for the 2023 West Virginia State Fair, including Lainey Wilson , Nelly and HARDY .

Ludacris’ announcement comes from a release on Monday morning by the West Virginia State Fair.

