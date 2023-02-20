910Preps Athlete of the Week: E.E. Smith basketball's Joshua Smith shines for Golden Bulls

E.E. Smith basketball's Joshua Smith is the latest 910Preps Athlete of the Week .

Smith had 14 points and six rebounds in a 63-62 win against Westover in the championship game of the All American Conference Tournament. The senior started the tournament with 14 points, four rebounds, five assists and six steals against Western Harnett. He followed with nine points, seven rebounds and three assists against Pine Forest.

Smith's play helped the Golden Bulls complete a sweep of the All American Conference titles. More than 5,600 responses were recorded in the latest 910Preps Athlete of the Week poll. Smith picked up 4,069 votes to take top honors, followed by Fayetteville Academy's Jossiah Johnson (1,087 votes).

Our weekly top performers list and athlete of the week nominees are compiled by information provided to the Fayetteville Observer by coaches, athletic directors or team statisticians through emails, MaxPreps or mentioning @RoddBaxley in game results and highlights posted to Twitter.

Here’s a look at the other finalists for the week of Feb. 13-18, 2022.

Jayda Angel, Cape Fear: The junior had 29 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 52-47 win against South View. She had 35 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 68-57 win against Purnell Swett in the championship game of the United 8 Conference Tournament .

Samuel Aponte, Cape Fear: Aponte completed a run of back-to-back state championships with a first-place finish in the 106-pound weight class at the NCHSAA 3A state championships in Greensboro.

Jossiah Johnson, Fayetteville Academy: The freshman had 22 points and 11 rebounds in a 78-62 win against Harrells Christian Academy in the quarterfinals of the NCISAA 2A playoffs.

Linwood Rowe, Trinity Christian: The junior had 21 points and eight rebounds in a 79-36 win against Wayne Christian in the NCISAA playoffs. He had 12 points in a 57-36 win against Northwood Temple in the quarterfinals.

