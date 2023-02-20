Austin Peay basketball waiting on disciplinary action after 'disappointing' North Florida fight

Austin Peay's men's basketball team is in a holding pattern following Saturday's ASUN game against North Florida that resulted in a fight that marred the Govs' 73-71 victory in the final game at the Dunn Center .

University athletics director Gerald Harrison said he expects a ruling from the conference Monday, ahead of the Govs' trip to Stetson on Wednesday.

"At this point it's all in the conference's hands," Harrison said. "They spent (Sunday) reviewing it and they have film footage of it and what transpired. So we'll wait to hear from Atlanta to see who's eligible to play and what punishment is handed down."

Harrison said he anticipates some form of punishment and the prospect of the Govs playing Stetson shorthanded. Austin Peay has struggled this season with a 9-20 record in Nate James' second season as coach. Saturday's win snapped an 11-game losing streak, but the Govs are in last place (3-13) in the 14-team conference.

The Govs are already eliminated from the tournament and will finish the season at Florida Gulf Coast on Friday.

Only 10 teams compete in the ASUN tournament that will be held Feb. 27-March 5 at campus sites, with the top seeds hosting each successive round. Teams are reseeded entering the semifinal games March 2. Florida Gulf Coast (16-13, 6-10) currently occupies the final tournament spot.

The fight turned Saturday's festive mood on campus into a sour ending. Several former stars of the program, including former Indiana Pacer and all-time leading scorer Terry Taylor and former coach Dave Loos, were on hand for the Dunn Center's swan song, and ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart was in attendance.

The Govs are leaving their on-campus home, since 1975, and will debut next season at F&M Bank Arena — a $105 million, 250,000-square-foot, multipurpose facility in downtown Clarksville that will hold 5,500 for basketball games.

"We had a day of activity to celebrate that final game at the Dunn," Harrison said. "To have a great crowd, it was the atmosphere we wanted to send out the Dunn. Even though it's been a disappointing season it was a goal to have win the basketball game."

North Florida trailed 72-71 in the final seconds of the game with a chance to win it. Austin Peay's defense came up with a steal, and graduate transfer Cameron Copeland was fouled from behind by North Florida sophomore Jonathan Aybar while attempting a dunk as time expired.

Copeland got up from the ground and pushed Aybar in the back as both benches cleared. Order was restored for a brief time as the teams were separated, but North Florida's players ran into the hallway that leads to both team's locker rooms with Austin Peay officials in pursuit.

"There were more discussion (between players) back in the hallway, but it was handled," Harrison said. "We have security in that hallway anyway. It was dealt with relatively quickly."

No ejections were issued immediately after the fight, and referees issued a flagrant foul on Aybar. After nearly 15 minutes of stoppage, one-tenth of a second was put back on the clock and Govs guard Guy Fauntleroy knocked down one of two free throws for the 73-71 final.

"For our fans that have been coming to the Dunn for a long time and young people in the stands that had to witness that, it was disappointing," Harrison said. "For that I apologize to everyone who had to watch that last .1 second and the 10-minute or so altercation."

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Austin Peay basketball waiting on disciplinary action after 'disappointing' North Florida fight