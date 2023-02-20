Open in App
Cheatham County, TN
Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through February 25, 2023

By Michael Carpenter,

11 days ago

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week ending February 25, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Classic Pink Sugar – A vanilla sugar cookie topped with a pink-colored, almond frosting.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Vanilla Glaze ft. Cinnamon Toast Crunch – A cinnamon sugar cookie topped with a vanilla cream cheese glaze, crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch pieces, and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.

Birthday Cake – A fluffy cake batter cookie with vanilla cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

Neapolitan – Rich chocolate and smooth vanilla cookies beautifully stacked and topped with tart strawberry frosting.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip – A lip-smacking chocolate cookie packed with melty REESE’S peanut butter chips.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites, or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see what cookie your local store is offering!

About Crumbl Cookies:

Crumbl’s award-winning milk chocolate chip cookie has always been on the menu with their chilled pink sugar cookie becoming a semi-permanent menu item soon after. Crumbl then introduced its concept of a rotating menu.

The post Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through February 25, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

