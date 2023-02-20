Ronin Theatre presents Samuel Beckett's 'Waiting For Godot'

Ronin Theatre Co. in Mesa is mounting Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting For Godot” March 2-5 at the Irish Cultural Center in downtown Phoenix.

Tickets to see Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting For Godot” are available at AZIrish.org/performances with part of the proceeds benefiting the Irish Cultural and Learning Foundation.

Beckett — an Irish-born author, playwright and director — is known for his absurdist plays. When once asked if Godot represented God, Beckett replied, “If by Godot I had meant God, I would have said God, not Godot.”

So, if not about man’s search for God, what does it mean?

“‘Two men go to a tree and wait for someone’ does sound like the opening of a bar joke,” said the play’s director Dr. Teresa Minarsich. “But it’s actually an existential tragicomedy.”

Minarsich and two other faculty members from the North Valley Arts Academy are collaborating on this limited five-performance run.

Together with Minarsich, Keath Hall (who plays Estragon and co-founded Ronin) and Joe Flowers (Vladimir) teach performance and technical theatre classes at Shadow Mountain High School. “We didn’t see enough of each other during the week,” Hall laughed. “So, we extended school days to some evenings and weekends.”

The cast also features Bobby Havens (Pozzo), Jason Hall (Lucky) and student-actor Miller Kass (Boy). The crew includes Kate Weir (production manager), Nicole Thompson (technical director), Erika Hall (front of house) and Cody Goulder (assistant director and Ronin co-founder).

Godot is the first Ronin production for 2023. The remainder of this season includes John Perovich’s “The Monster Of Tempe Town Lake,” Aristophanes’ “Lysistrata,” Mickey Fisher’s “Dracula In Tombstone” and Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Future performance dates and locations will be posted on RoninTheatre.com and on Facebook @ronintheatreco.