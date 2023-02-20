Winter track: Highlights from the State group championships

Three sessions totaling 18 hours over a 30 hour period that started Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m. and ending nearly 30 hours later provided an exciting weekend at the NJSIAA State group championships at the Bubble at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

River Dell became just the fourth girls team in North Jersey history to win back-to-back state titles when the Golden Hawks won the group 2 title with the highest public school score of any team all weekend, boys or girls. The Golden Hawks' superstar, Christina Allen, became just the third North Jersey girl to achieve back-to-back doubles, joining Janine Davis of Queen of Peace (2003-2004) and Cathy Feeney of Wayne Valley (1989-1990). Allen came within just .40 seconds of a triple this time, taking second in the 800 in between wins in the 1,600 and 3,200.

Kinnelon's Jack Ahart became the first boy from North Jersey to double in group 1 since Anthony Pomo of Saddle Brook in 2005, as he won both the 55 and 400 dashes. Group 1 pole vaulter Emma Keating of Pompton Lakes repeated her 2022 win.

Gina Certo of Holy Angels became her school's first ever champion on the track by winning the Non-Public A 400 title and Justin King became the first shot putter to win an indoor state title since 1964. Abby Dennis of Old Tappan became the first group 2 North Jersey high hurdles winner since 1996.

Lakeland's Owen Horevay dominated the group 2 3,200, becoming the first boy from his school to win an indoor title. And both Kylie Castillo of Ridgefield (group 1 girls 400) and Elijah Rowe of Manchester (group 1 boys high jump) went Horevay one better by becoming the first athlete from their school to win a group title indoors.

In all, 18 North Jersey athletes won 20 titles, the second highest total since the meet started in 1960 and the girls were added in 1980.

Here's a closer look at the exciting weekend:

River Dell repeats in Group 2 girls

River Dell coach Mike Urso told Christina Allen that he didn't want to push her into running a distance triple for the second year in a row in the state indoor championships.

"We talked (last week) and Christina looked at me and said 'but, coach, we have a chance to win'.'' said Urso. "That's all I needed to hear.''

So the coach and his star junior performer made a deal -- "I told her I wanted her to run the 1,600 to win and do the same thing in the 800, after that we'll talk about it,'' said Urso.

Enter Grace McQueeney and Abreeana Rilveria.

In order for the Golden Hawks to beat a very good Rumson-Fair Haven team and overcome the Old Tappan pole vault/Abby Dennis powerhouse, the junior high jumper and senior hurdler had to deliver in their events. And both came through.

"I told them we needed to find a path to 36 points to have a chance,' said Urso. "But the kids just did it.''

McQueeney was up first in the high jump, not her best event and maybe not even her second best event, but one she has become remarkably consistent at 4-10 or 5 feet, clearing those heights in 11 of 12 meets going back to last spring.

"I knew going in to this that if I must score in this event, it would help us win,'' said McQueeney, who is the state's top-ranked long jumper and will be a favorite in the event, which is not part of the regular state winter program but will be a showcase event at the March 5 State Meet of Champions. "I knew many of the better jumpers were from our section, and I was ready to do what I could.''

The result was three clean jumps, at 4-8, 4-10 and 5 feet, making her the only one of the three girls left without a miss when the bar was raised to 5-2. When both Madison Freidemann of West Milford and Mackenzie Beazley of Passaic Valley, who went 2-3 behind McQueeney at sectionals, missed again Saturday at 5-2 the title was McQueeney's, who then almost cleared her personal best.

"My third attempt was really close,'' said McQueeney, who jumped 18 feet twice this winter in the long jump. "Winning the high jump was awesome and a little surreal.''

McQueeney's jump came on the heels of the first Allen win. The junior stayed back off the leaders for the first few laps but then took control over the middle of the race before blowing the race open over the last 250 meters to win by 20 in a comfortable 5:05.01.

Then it was Rilveria's turn, and the senior, whose surprise second place finish in the 55 hurdles last year propelled the Golden Hawks to their win a year ago, ran a Bennett Center best of 8.66 seconds to grab third place this time.

Then Allen and Rumson's sophomore star Clemmie Lilley went head-to-head in the 800, after each had won their first event. The two broke away from the field in the final lap and Lilley held off Allen to win in 2:18.53, with Allen running a seasonal best of 2:18.93. That put River Dell ahead of RFH by 34-26 with just the 3,200 and 4-x-400 relay left. Since Rumson seemed to certain to win the relay (it did), that meant that Allen had to outscore the Rumson trio entered in the race by two points to clinch a tie and by three or more to win outright.

It was a race made to order for Allen. Lakeland's Morgan Uhlhorn grabbed the lead early and Allen sat comfortably at the back of a four girl pack, with the Rumson trio behind her. Uhlhorn clicked off the laps and Allen covered every move made by the others in the group. With about two laps to go, Uhlhorn, who had defeated Allen several times during the cross-country season, tried to open the race extending out to about a 20 meter lead.

Allen waited, confident in her outstanding finishing kick and pounced at the bell, catching Uhlhorn and pulling away to the meet clinching win, in an indoor personal best of 11:09.58 as Uhlhorn slipped to third with her own big PR, 11:13.11.

"I have so much respect for Christina,'' said Uhlhorn, who chatted with her friend and rival on the starting line before the race. "She told she wasn't feeling her best -- and I told her she should make this race the best she could. And she did. I'm really happy about my time and qualifying for the State Meet of Champs. So losing to her doesn't bother me.''

Small School Magic: Old Tappan Edition

North Jersey teams had most of their success in groups 1 and 2 and Non-Public B with 13 of the 20 titles coming from those three groups.

In addition to River Dell's three group titles in the girls meet, Old Tappan's Abby Dennis blew away the 55 hurdles field in the group, running 8.33 to grab the state title in her first indoor season. Teammate Jamie Kim led her pole vault teammates, Allie Tuite and Salome Sanchez to a 1-3-4 finish in the event, winning the event on misses by staying clean at 9-6, 10-0 and 10-6 while runner-up Katelyn Fisher of Point Pleasant Boro had some misses.

"It's more nerve-wracking jumping down here at the Bubble than at the Armory or Ocean Breeze, because it seems more congested here,'' said Kim. "That's why having my teammates around gives me so much support and confidence even when I don't love vaulting here.''

Old Tappan senior Nathan Park won the boys vault title, becoming the Golden Knights' fourth winter champ since 2014. Park also won on misses at 14 feet, adding the winter title to the outdoor title he won last spring.

And junior Jack Small may be better known as a big-time football recruit and the bulwark of the Golden Knight's state championship winning line, but he added a group title in the shot with a toss of 51-6 1/4.

"I like competition and it's fun to throw,'' said Small, who joins current Columbia lineman Patrick Passalacqua as Old Tappan football players/throwers with state titles. "I played basketball and baseball as a freshman and Coach PDunn (head track and football line coach) said I needed to throw, so I went out last spring and decided to do winter this year.''

The impact was almost instantaneous, especially this winter in the circle for Small. He won his third meet, the Big North National league title with a personal best toss of 52-0 1/2, but has had seven straight meets after that between 51-0 and 51-10. It's led to a little frustration for Small but he's optimistic about his future in that event.

"I really don't know what I'm doing yet,'' said Small. "I know I'm going to keep getting better.''

Small School Magic: Newcomers Edition

Juniors Kylie Castillo of Ridgefield and Elijah Rowe of Manchester are both first year winter track athletes, although Castillo has three outdoor girls group 1 medals and was sixth in the spring State Meet of Champions 400 last June.

Both not only earned gold in Saturday's group 1 meet, not only their first ever state wins, but the first state indoor wins for each school.

Castillo's was not unexpected, since she was the top seed by more than a second in the girls 400 and has been among the top 10 in the state in the event all season. But she was excited by her title and is excited to see what her first indoor state Meet of Champs brings.

"Indoors is so different than outdoors,, especially in the 400,'' said Castillo, who also scored a personal best of 7.51 in taking third in the 55 Saturday. "The air quality is completely different and since you're only in lanes for the first part of the race, learning how cut in quickly, legally and safely is so important because you've got to get to the front for the second lap.''

AN early season win at the stretched out 600, also gave Castillo,who ran 58.99 for her 400 win Saturday, an added boost. "You mentally have to get through multiple laps indoors and I think that helps me in the 400 because I'm stronger at the end.''

Rowe just started high jumping last spring and had some moderate success. His first three meets of his first winter season weren't bad but with a seasonal best of 5-6, he entered the Passaic County championships at the opening height of 5-2. He cleared his first three heights, then missed twice at 5-8 before clearing and then scored two more personal bests including his first ever clearance of six feet to take second. A win at the NJIC followed as did another career best of 6-2 to win the sectionals on Feb. 10 before earning the state crown at misses after clearing six feet again.

"I heard people said that they thought I could jump high while I was playing basketball,'' said Rowe. "So I figured I'd try it. I'm working hard to get better because I think I can jump a lot higher.''

Now he's a gold medal and a ticket to the SMOC at Ocean Breeze on March 5, site of his first breakthrough six weeks ago. Stay tuned.

They said it

Holy Angels soph Gina Certo followed up her stunning breakthrough at last weeks' Bergen Championships by winning the Non-Public A 400 title from the second of eight heats, in 57.69, because her 56.84 win at Bergen came too late to count towards state seedings.

"I knew that would happen, so I knew I had to get out fast and make sure I was the first one to the cut-off,'' said Certo, who led by at least 20 meters when she was able to cut in. "I just kept pushing to the finish line and thought I at least had broken 59 seconds. I had no idea what my official time was.''

The next five heats passed uneventfully, but in the final seeded heat, Alexandria Scott of St. John Vianney crossed the finish line as the clock by the finish line turned from 57 to 58. "I thought she beat me but when I to the bulletin board with the results, I saw I had run 57.69.'' Scott was next at 58.19.

Justin King of Bergen Catholic also had a fitting follow-up to his breakthrough shot put performance at the Bergen meet, winning the Non-Public A championship with a winning throw of 51-9 1/2, two days after he threw 50 feet for the first time in winning the Bergen title.

"Once I broke that mental barrier and realized I could do it, it became a lot easier to do it again,'' said King, who grabbed the lead on his second throw and never relinquished his hold on first place. "I was pretty excited after Wednesday (at the Bergen meet) and couldn't wait to throw again (Friday at states).''

King, who switched to the spin technique from the traditional glide this year and it has had an immediate impact. "I'm always practicing the spin as much as I can so I can do it in my sleep,'' says King. "Now my benchmark is 55 feet and if I get that we'll see what's next. I'll aways want to throw.''

Owen Horevay had a goal -- to set the Lakeland indoor school record in the 3,200 meters set by Jesse Campoverde of Lakeland when he ran 9:17.76 in a ninth place finish at the State Meet of Champions.

He came up a little short of his goal, running 9:19.14, still the third fastest time in Passaic County history, but he earned something more lasting -- a state group 2 title in the event.

"I went out pretty hard because I wanted the record,'' said Horevay, who won by more than 20 meters after alternating the lead for much of the race with eventual runner-up Nicholas Loffredo of Manchester Township, before pulling away with a 65 second final 400, powered by a 31 second last lap. "I was trying to get others to push the pace but I had to do a lot of the work myself.''

Horevay's win came on the heels of a second place finish in the group 2 cross-country race and a top 10 finish at the State Meet of Champions. It also presages a potential record shattering finish at the State Meet of Champions. "Today (Saturday) was the first time I was able to run the 3,200 fresh this year,'' said Horevay, who doubled the 1,600 and 3,200 at sectionals. I'm excited to go after it at Meet of Champs.''

Remy Dubac didn't win the group 4 1,600, finishing fourth in the star studded race. But the Clifton senior was as excited as any of the 20 gold medalists after her 5:02.31 performance, which took than more five seconds off of her previous best, set when she was sixth in the same race a year ago.

The last year has been a roller coaster for Dubac, who signed with Bucknell University recently. She struggled with illness late last spring and into the early fall and then, after recovering with some great races at the Eastern States meet at Van Cortlandt Park and in winning the Passaic County championships, got sick again just before sectionals and ultimately was unable to defend her group 4 state title.

Two great finishes resulted in a pair of close sectional wins on Feb. 10 in the 1,600 and 3,200 but entering the 1,600 race Saturday afternoon, Dubac admitted her confidence wasn't quite where she wanted it to be.

"I was sure I wouldn't be able to get to the Meet of Champs, but everybody told me I was ready to run,'' said Dubac. "My mom and brother were especially confident that I could.''

So the gun went off and so did Dubac. She lingered near the back of the 18 girl field for the first couple of laps, but began to work her way up through the pack, reaching ninth as the field reached the end of the third of eight laps. The top three runners had pulled away, led by eventual race winner and state favorite Emma Zawatzki of Freehold Township, but Dubac had moved up into ninth and noticed something.

"I wasn't tired like I've been a lot lately and my legs felt really good,'' she thought. "So I started to push harder.''

The fourth lap brought Dubac from the middle of the back pack to a second group headed by Cherokee's Kerry O'Day and Ridge's Annika Svensson as they passed the 1,000 meter mark.

"I was gaining confidence with every step and was staying with the Cherokee girl when I heard my mom and brother screaming even louder,'' said Dubac, who left O'Day behind with two laps to go and set sail for third place, probably 50 meters ahead. She didn't get there, ending up about 20 meters short. But when she turned and looked at the clock a big smile crossed her face.

"I can't wait to get back out there,'' said Dubac, whose 5:02.31 time is just .69 of a second off of the Passaic indoor record still held by Kristen Traub of Eastern Christian, who set the mark while running in the 2011 New Balance Indoor Nationals. Angelina Perez ran 5:01.73 at last year's state group 2 meet.

Other winners and prime performances

Non-Public A: Tyaja Thomas of Paramus Catholic continued her inexorable drive towards the 40 foot mark, throwing 38-6 1/2 to easily win the shot. That's Thomas' second state title, the first being the 2021 javelin crown outdoors.

"That's pretty good in her third best event,'' said PC coach Bryan Durango, with a laugh. He's not wrong. Thomas medalled in the State Meet of Champs in both the discus and javelin last spring but was only 32nd in the shot.

Non-Public B: It seems to be a trend this year to win a title in an alternate event. Long jumper McQueeney won the high jump in group 2 and discus/javelin Tyaja Thomas took the aforementioned shot. Eastern Christian hurdler Juliana Hopeck won the high jump in what is her second best event (behind the 55 hurdles), clearing 4-10. She's probably not even the Crusader's top high jumper. But defending state champ Anneke Kuperus is still recovering from an injury and was third with a jump seven inches below her best of 5-3.

Shot putter Sharyn Thomas won Eastern Christian's other gold when she threw 30-6 1/4.

Group 1: Kinnelon's Jack Ahart easily took the 55/400 double running 6.54 in the 55 and a personal best (and North Jersey leading) 49.88 in the 400. Elliot Eddy of Hasbrouck Heights added more than a foot to her personal best to outduel a pair of fellow juniors, throwing 37-6 1/2, and Emma Keating of Pompton Lakes reinforced her state favorite status in the pole vault, clearing at least 11-6 for the 10th time in 11 meets to earn a repeat victory. Only one other vaulter has cleared that height all season -- Shreya Sathiyan of Morris Hills, who did it for the first time Saturday in winning group 3.

Bogota's Amandine Fernandez came within a whisker of adding a title in the girls 3,200 but was nipped at the wire by Gianna Hernandez of Metuchen. Fernandez still had a huge PR of 11:44.27 and became the first Buc girl to reach the Meet of Champs.

Group 2: Jack Attali was "only" third in the 55 hurdles, but his 7.60 clocking was his fourth personal best of the season in the event and put him in the top 10 in Bergen County history in the event.

Group 3: Until Souleymane Fall of Bergenfield won the group 3 55 meters last winter, it had been 29 years since a Bear boy had won a state indoor title. Xavier Hayletts made sure that there would be no duplication of that drought before the next one. Hayletts added the state group 3 55 title to his Bergen County crown won on Wednesday, running 6.47 seconds to win by daylight, the second fastest clocking within the six groups.

Group 4: No wins here, the first time in nine years that no boys or girls won a title in this group. But Dubac's impressive non winning performance was not the only one to open eyes here. Junior Yousef Elzahaby of Kennedy moved in the top 15 all-time in Passaic history in the shot, throwing 52-5 1/4 for fourth, the best throw by a Knight in a decade. Sophomore Luke Pash of Ridgewood sizzled, especially on the final two laps of the 3,200 and finished fourth in a loaded field in 9:27.01, the fastest time by any Maroon since 2007 and the third fastest time by a New Jersey soph this season.

Finally both Ken Relovsky of Passaic Tech (10th, 4:25.56 1,600) and Hashim Ettayebi of Clifton (6th, 9:30.43 3,200) entered the all-time top 10 Passaic lists with seventh place finishes in the meet. While neither placed, both are expected to be added to the State Meet of Champions when the official lists are released this week.