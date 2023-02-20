‘Below Deck’ Exclusive Clip: Stew Tyler Walker Hopes To Come Out To His Parents Following Charter Guest’s Drag Performance

There’s never a dull moment on board the motor yacht St. David! This charter season on Below Deck has featured all sorts of parties, themed-dinners, and beach picnics, and Bravo fans will get a front-row seat to a drag performance in tonight’s all-new episode. With nonstop drama among the interior and exterior crew members, it’s surely a relief for our favorite yachties to get to sit back, put on colorful wigs and enjoy the show!

In this exclusive clip, Chief Stew Fraser Olender has the honor of introducing the amazing Trussy Twats, the gorgeous drag persona of the primary guest’s friend John. As Trussy lip syncs for her life and struts around the deck, her pageant queen friends and the crew watch in amazement. Go ahead, John! Great job,” cheers Stew Tyler Walker. “I’m getting into it as well,” laughs Stew Hayley De Sola Pinto.

“Every queer person has gone through something difficult, and I know John hasn’t had an easy life,” Tyler says in his confessional interview. After revealing that he went to a private Methodist high school in South Africa with a very “homophobic environment,” Tyler goes on to say that just seeing how much John is “unapologetically himself” helps him to “build up enough courage to come out to my parents.”

As the charter guests begin to dance, Tyler observes: “You have to be happy being you. It doesn’t really matter what other people think at the end of the day.” We hope Tyler was able to have an open and honest conversation with his parents after the filming ending. Who wouldn’t want to know everything about someone as amazing as Tyler?

Watch Below Deck Mondays 8/7c on Bravo or stream the next day on Peacock.