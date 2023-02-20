2023 South Dakota State High School Individual Wrestling Pairings

Boys Pairings:https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1676910471962&pageName=%2Fpredef

Girls Pairings:https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1676910640280&pageName=%2Fpredef

State Dual Team Pairings

Pairings for the Class A and B dual team championships on the final day of the state tournament (Saturday, Feb. 25) have been released.

In Class A, Watertown (11-3) is the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 West Central (17-1) and No. 8 Aberdeen Central (14-8) takes on No. 1 Brandon Valley (18-0) in first-round duals at noon. No. 2 Pierre (11-1) faces No. 7 Rapid City Stevens (10-4) and No. 3 Sturgis (12-2) meets No. 6 Harrisburg (18-5) in other first-round duals.

In Class B, first-round duals (also at noon) include No. 1 Bon Homme-Avon (10-0) vs. No. 8 Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (10-4), No. 4 Elk Point-Jefferson (10-3) vs. No. 5 McCook Central-Montrose (19-3), No. 2 Canton (27-0) vs. No. 7 Winner Area (8-3) and No. 3 Custer (14-0) vs. No. 6 Parker (14-4).

Semifinal duals in both classes will followed with the place matches (championship, third place and fifth place) scheduled for 5 p.m. Brandon Valley (A) and Winner Area (B) are the defending champions.