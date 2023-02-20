Open in App
East Rutherford, NJ
CBS New York

American Dream water park closed through Wed. after 4 hurt in malfunction

By John Dias,

11 days ago

American Dream water park closed through Wednesday 02:08

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The water park at the American Dream Mall will remain closed through Wednesday following a malfunction that injured four people .

Parents expecting to take their kids there for the Presidents Day holiday had to make other plans. The security gate was down Monday and the windows covered with drapes, as the media was kept hundreds of yards away from the front entrance of the park.

"DreamWorks Water Park will be closed Monday, February 20th, Tuesday, February 21st, and Wednesday, February 22," the mall tweeted Monday. "All guests who have purchased tickets in advance, please check your email for more information."

Fear and confusion spread across DreamWorks Water Park on Sunday afternoon. New Jersey State Police say a decorative helicopter that was suspended from the ceiling detached and fell into a crowded pool below.

"We hear 'bang.' I thought, technically, it was a bomb," mother Myra Silva told CBS2.

Silva was there with her kids and said it was packed for the long holiday weekend. She said soon after the large decoration fell, people started to question how this could happen.

"Maintenance, I think, is the number one thing," Silva said. "It's, of course, really scary. Do I come back? Not sure, at this point."

First responders administered first aid to four people for minor injuries, and one of them had to go to the hospital.

"Running around, crying, frightened," witness Johnny Vas said. "Everyone was shocked."

A spokesperson for American Dream Mall told CBS2 in a statement, "The safety of our guests is our highest priority. We will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to ensure the park meets all safety regulations as required."

All four victims are expected to be OK.

