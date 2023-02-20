Newton man arrested after calling city officials ‘fascists’ has his charges dropped

Noah Petersen, 22, is arrested and removed from the city council meeting on Oct. 24 in Newton. Petersen made derogatory comments about the mayor and police chief, which is against the rules laid out in the citizen participation portion of the agenda. (Screenshot from video by Justin Comer)

The City of Newton has dismissed its second disorderly conduct charge against 22-year-old resident Noah Petersen. The dismissal was filed two weeks after the court found Petersen was not guilty of the first charge.

The charges stem from an October 2022 council meeting where Peterson called the maor and police chief “fascists”.

According to filings from the Iowa District Court for Jasper County, the City of Newton requested the court dismiss the case with prejudice. The motion was filed by the city’s law firm, Brick Gentry, P.C., of West Des Moines. Petersen told Newton News he intends to pursue litigation against the city.

Peterson was first arrested at a council meeting Oct. 3, 2022, after he spoke critically of the police department. At the next council meeting on Oct. 24, Petersen once again approached the podium for public comment. Mayor Mike Hansen had a representative from the city’s law firm reiterate the rules before he spoke for the second time.

While Petersen was speaking, he was cut off after saying the mayor and police chief should be removed from power. Hansen told him to not defame the police chief, but when Petersen persisted the mayor temporarily suspended the council meeting. The live stream of the meeting was subsequently stopped.

In a video posted on YouTube by spectator Justin Comer, Hansen is heard advising Petersen that he was being asked to leave the council chambers for violating the rules. These same rules were later found by the court to be vague and unconstitutional, prompting the city to review and change its rules.

Footage shows Petersen walking towards the exit where he is stopped and arrested by Lt. Chris Wing and Newton Police Chief Rob Burdess.

Shortly before Hansen reconvened the meeting, he suggested citizens would not be allowed to conduct oneself at a school board, supervisors or state legislature meeting in the way Petersen had the past two council meetings. Petersen was previously arrested after saying the police department was pro-domestic abuse.

Like the Oct. 3, 2022, meeting, Petersen was told to stop but continued to speak and was eventually put in handcuffs and removed from the building.

Hansen called the recent behavior disrespectful.

“As long as I am sitting in this chair and we have rules to enforce, I will do so,” Hansen said. “I make no apologies for that whatsoever. This is a business meeting, conducted to take care of your business. And if you want to be political, politically active, on issues, there’s plenty of place and time for that.”