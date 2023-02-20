Open in App
Gas prices edge lower in Pittsburgh, across Pa. while national average unchanged

By Brian C. Rittmeyer,

11 days ago
While gas prices in some states moved higher in the past week, Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh area are among those where prices came down slightly.

According to AAA, the statewide average price of a gallon of gas Monday was about $3.69. That’s about 4 cents less than last week, about the same as a month ago, and 5 cents less than a year ago.

County averages across the state range from about $3.49 to $3.90 per gallon, with the lowest averages in eastern counties, according to AAA.

County averages in the Pittsburgh area, according to AAA:

• Allegheny: $3.78

• Armstrong: $3.78

• Beaver: $3.74

• Butler: $3.77

• Washington: $3.77

• Westmoreland: $3.83

The national average Monday was $3.41 per gallon, about the same as last week, according to AAA. It’s about 2 cents higher than a month ago but 12 cents less than a year ago.

“We’ve seen some refinery challenges in pockets of the country, while others are starting the transition to summer gasoline, weighing on prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Oil prices have softened over the last week, helping to limit any upside at the pump, with strong economic data leading to concern that the Fed will continue to use interest rates to slow the economy. This could weaken demand as we head into the peak summer driving season.”

The average gasoline price in the Pittsburgh area was $3.77 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 731 stations. That’s about 3 cents less than a week ago, but 4 cents more than a month ago and 11 cents more than a year ago.

Pittsburgh-area prices ranged from $3.32 to $3.99 per gallon, a difference of 67 cents, according to GasBuddy.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices, according to GasBuddy:

• Akron: $3.21, down 17 cents from last week.

• Cleveland: $3.26, down 15 cents from last week.

• West Virginia: $3.29, down 3 cents from last week.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 7 cents in the past week to $4.45 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“For diesel, the outlook remains bright with prices continuing to fall,” De Haan said. “The great news is that the most common price in the U.S. for diesel is now $3.99 per gallon, with average prices continuing to drop. In the next couple of weeks, diesel will finally flip to deflationary compared to a year ago, which is excellent news for the economy.”

