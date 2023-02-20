Mizzou men’s basketball vs. Mississippi St. Bulldogs: Tuesday lineups, TV, tipoff time

THE DETAILS

What: Mizzou basketball vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Mizzou Arena (Columbia, Missouri)

TV: SECN

STARTING LINEUPS





P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 Kobe Brown 6-8 Sr. 16.4 F 35 Noah Carter 6-6 Jr. 9.0 G 5 D’Moi Hodge 6-4 Sr. 13.7 G 4 Deandre Gholston 6-5 Sr. 10.4 G 10 Nick Honor 5-10 Jr. 8.0 P No. Mississippi State Ht. Yr. PPG G-F 4 Cameron Matthews 6-7 Jr. 7.4 F 1 Tolu Smith 6-11 Sr. 14.9 G 3 Shakeel Moore 8.9 Jr. 9.1 F 0 D.J. Jeffries 6-7 Sr. 8.8 G 10 Dashawn Davis 6-2 Sr. 8.6

About Mississippi State (18-9, 6-8 SEC):

Since defeating Missouri Feb. 4, Mississippi State has worked its way back onto the bubble. The Bulldogs have won three of their last four since that game and six of their last seven overall. Their lone loss in that span came against Kentucky by three points last week. The Bulldogs began the season 11-0 before dropping eight of their next nine contests. They likely won’t do their damage from outside the arc and they struggle from the free-throw line at 63.8%. They average 35 rebounds per game which ranks No. 30 in the country. Tolu Smith is the only starter to average double figures and he propelled the Bulldogs to an eight point win over Mississippi with 17 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Dashawn Davis is the biggest threat from 3-point range at 38.2%. He did not connect from behind the arc against Missouri in the first meeting.

About Missouri (19-8, 7-7):

The Tigers need a win against the Bulldogs Tuesday night. Dennis Gates’ squad enters this matchup having lost two in a row and was outplayed for the majority of both of those games. Auburn handed Missouri a 33-point defeat last Tuesday and Texas A&M came into Columbia and swept the season series with a 69-60 victory Saturday. The Tigers looked lost on offense and, with the exception of Kobe Brown and D’moi Hodge, struggled to score. Hodge added six steals for Missouri and Brown scored 24 points to go along with six rebounds and three steals. The rest of Missouri’s starters, Noah Carter, Nick Honor and Deandre Gholston, shot four of 18 from the field. In the first meeting between Missouri and Mississippi State, MU had one of its worst shooting performances of the season. The Tigers made 16 shots on 50 attempts in a 63-52 loss. It also was the last game in which Isiaih Mosley played. The Tigers finish off the season against four unranked teams and could use a few wins to bolster their NCAA Tournament resumé.