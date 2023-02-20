Megan Fox Sends Message To Guitarist Sophie Lloyd After Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors: 'Welcome To Hollywood'

mega

Megan Fox offered Sophie Lloyd some words of wisdom after she got her first taste of the downside of Hollywood fame.

As cheating rumors about Lloyd and Fox's boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly , continue to mount, the Jennifer's Body actress offered MGK's guitarist some encouraging words to help her get through the drama.

"How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it — I will never understand," Fox, 36, reportedly wrote over the weekend after returning to social media amid rumors that she and the rocker broke up . "Why are people so….so dumb."

"Sophie you are insanely talented," the actress gushed after Lloyd was accused earlier this month of hooking up with Kelly. "Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster . You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can. ❤️middle finger up."

Lloyd thanked Fox for the advice, reportedly responding: "The internet is so wild! Sending so much love."

Fox and Kelly, 32, first sparked split rumors in early February when the brunette bombshell — whom the "my ex's best friend" singer proposed to in January 2022 — cryptically captioned an Instagram post with lyrics from Beyoncé ‘s "Pray You Catch Me" that alluded to infidelity.

Aside from deleting all traces of her fiancé from her page at the time, Fox completely wiped her account, only to return to the platform Sunday, February 19, to address the alleged cheating scandal.

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind ," Fox wrote in a statement, which is the only post on her profile. "That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT [an Artificial Intelligence bot], you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now. 🙏💜," she insisted.

Lloyd — who accompanied Kelly on his recent Mainstream Sellout tour — got dragged into the couple's drama when one online user commented on Fox's cryptic post that maybe the "I Think I'm OKAY" singer "got with Sophie," to which the Transformers actress replied: "Maybe I got with Sophie."

It was reported that Fox and Kelly got into a massive fight right before the cheating allegations made headlines , as one source spilled that the mother-of-three wasn't speaking to her fiancé over Super Bowl weekend. They were later seen leaving an office building, which is home to various marriage and couple counseling specialists, in Agoura Hills, Calif.

Us Weekly reported on Fox's advice for Lloyd.