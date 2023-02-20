Fleishauer elected WPVGA board president for 2023

At a brief meeting held immediately following the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association (WPVGA) annual meeting Feb. 9 in Stevens Point, the WPVGA board of directors elected Randy Fleishauer of Plover River Farms, Stevens Point, as its president for 2023.

Charlie Mattek of J.W. Mattek & Sons, Deerbrook (District 1), was elected vice president.

Among the WPVGA board of directors are Bill Guenthner from Guenthner Farms Inc., Antigo (District 1), and J.D. Schroeder of Schroeder Bros. Farms Inc., Antigo (District 1).