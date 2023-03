As part of the Wisconsin Seed Potato Improvement Association (WSPIA) annual meeting, held Feb. 1 in Antigo, the WSPIA board of directors elected Matt Mattek of J.W. Mattek & Sons, Deerbrook, president for 2023.

Mattek succeeds Roy Gallenberg of Gallenberg Farms, Inc., Bryant, who served as board president in 2022.

In addition to the board officers, the other two directors on the WSPIA board are Charlie Husnick, Baginski Farms, Antigo, and Andy Schroeder, Schroeder Brothers Farms Inc., Antigo.