Crews responded to a late night car accident on I-90 Sunday evening.

Calls went out around 11:40 p.m. Sunday for an accident near the 13-mile marker on I-90 westbound.

According to reports from the scene, the vehicle lost control and hit the guardrail before going into the ditch.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

