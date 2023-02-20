Open in App
York, PA
abc27 News

York Revolution announces new ballpark name

By Kaylee Fuller,

11 days ago

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday the York Revolution, the city’s pro baseball team, announced the new name of their home ballpark. York Revolution will now be playing at WellSpan Park.

York Revolution and WellSpan Health have had a relationship since the team was founded 17 years ago.

“Our community partners are the backbone of our business,” Revolution President Eric Menzer said. “Everything we do is under-pinned by their support. WellSpan has been one of our most valued partners since the day the ballpark opened. They were literally one of the founders that made Revolution fun and pride possible in York, and it’s more than fitting that they step up once again – not just for us, but for the families, the non-profits, and the employers of York who rely on us as an essential part of what makes York such a terrific, well-rounded community.”

“At WellSpan, we’re not just transforming care, we’re transforming the communities we serve by supporting the places where those in South Central Pennsylvania gather to laugh, celebrate, and relax,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and chief executive officer, WellSpan Health. “Our roots are firmly planted in York, and we are proud to stand with the York Revolution as the hometown team. We know our continued partnership will only strengthen the community where so many of our team members live, work, and play.”

WellSpan Park will now be home to the numerous fundraisers, concerts, business meetings, youth baseball games, and more than 200 community events hosted by York Revolution.

WellSpan Health is hoping to make WellSpan Park “The Most Welcoming Place in York.”

Where to get peanut butter eggs in the Midstate

“WellSpan is a leader in our region in promoting diversity and inclusion, and we’re excited to see WellSpan Park become a true crossroads of the community where everyone feels welcomed and valued,” she said.

WellSpan has acted as the Official Healthcare Provider of the York Revolution since the team was founded and expanded the relationship to serve as Official Sports Medicine Provider beginning in 2012.

PeoplesBank expressed that they will be continuously supporting York Revolution and wished the new naming rights sponsor well.

“On behalf of PeoplesBank I want to thank the York Revolution organization for its partnership,” said Craig L. Kauffman, CEO and president of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company. “While our seven-year sponsorship commitment has been fulfilled, we are excited to see WellSpan Health, a York-based organization committed to serving the community, aligned with the stadium. Congratulations to WellSpan Health and its employees for taking this incredible step.”

The York Revolution will be opening at WellSpan Park on Friday, May5.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

