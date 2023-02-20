Tyreek Hill Gearing Up for Racing Duty

Catching up with the Miami Dolphins wide receiver's offseason plans

Tyreek Hill's speed is what above all else made him the Miami Dolphins MVP in 2022, so it only makes sense organizers of the Drone Racing League would tab him to appear at their event in Miami next weekend.

Hill will be on hand at loanDepot Park on Saturday for the "Miami 3-0-FLY," where 12 top drone pilots will fly racing drones at speeds up to 90 mph around the Miami Marlins stadium.

The man they call "The Cheetah" will complete DRL's first flight to launch the competition by flying the fastest drone with DRL champion pilot Alex Vanover to officially open the course.

It's an honor befitting the fastest man in the NFL.

"The Drone Racing League represents everything I’m a fan of — tech, speed, gaming and fierce competition,” Hill said in a press release announcing the event. “I’m excited for you to watch me make DRL history and launch DRL’s First Flight with the fastest drone racers in the world.”

General admission for the event is $25.

AN AFTERNOON WITH TYREEK

Later in the offseason, Hill will take part in a fundraising Meet & Greet where fans will get the opportunity to be his QB and throw him a touchdown pass.

The event, billed as an "afternoon of BBQ and fun" and will feature a DJ, will take place Saturday, May 20, also at loanDepot Park.

Participants will receive a signed and personalized photo of the TD pass.

For information, visit https://event.gives/tyreekhillpass .

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the star of this event, produced by Whip Fundraising, last offseason.

TYREEK'S PODCAST COMING BACK

Hill has been active on Twitter since the Dolphins season ended with the playoff loss at Buffalo and his subsequent appearance in the Pro Bowl Games, chiming in on the post-Super Bowl tiff between Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and Eagles CB James Bradberry, among other things.

Hill also teased the return of his podcast "It Needed To Be Said," which he put on hiatus during the 2022 season.

There has been no specific date mentioned for the first episode of the offseason.

