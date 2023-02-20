1 dead, 4 hospitalized in mass shooting at Bacchus Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans

Five people were shot Sunday night during the Krewe of Bacchus parade on the busiest weekend of the Mardi Gras season, New Orleans police said.

One of the victims died overnight.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on St. Charles Avenue near Terpsichore Street.

Here’s what we know from authorities about the mass shooting.

Who was shot?

The victims are:

A girl - police said she is a juvenile but did not release her age.

A woman

A man who died. No age or name released.

A man

A man

They were all taken to University Medical Center, where police said one of the men died during surgery.

The other victims were stable as of 1 a.m. Monday, police said. Authorities have not released their ages or any details about their injuries.

Any arrests?

Yes, a suspected shooter has been arrested, police said. They have not released his name, age or the charges he could face.

Police said they found two pistols at the scene and are investigating if there was more than one shooter. They didn’t release information about what led to the man’s arrest.

Authorities said multiple agencies were involved in the quick arrest — New Orleans police, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Department, Louisiana State Police and the Department of Corrections.

Police will discuss the shooting during a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

What’s the motive?

Police have not released any details about a possible motive in the shooting.

“We don’t know what happened prior to that, but we did hear gunshots and our officers responded as well as other agencies very quickly,” NOPD Deputy Chief Hans Ganthier said at the scene.

They also did not say if the victims knew each other or knew the shooter.

Was the parade rolling?

The Bacchus parade was nearing the end when gunshots started in front of the Hoshun restaurant at the intersection of the lake-side of St. Charles Avenue and Terpischore, according to our news partners at WWL-TV .

One woman who declined to give her name said she heard a gunshot near the neutral ground and some people started to flee.

She then heard between 12 and 15 shots “and everyone started running.”

This is an updating story.