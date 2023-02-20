Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Biloxi Sun Herald

1 dead, 4 hospitalized in mass shooting at Bacchus Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans

By CARLIE KOLLATH WELLS, JEFF ADELSON and CHAD CALDER,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHSNj_0ktXpbLt00

Five people were shot Sunday night during the Krewe of Bacchus parade on the busiest weekend of the Mardi Gras season, New Orleans police said.

One of the victims died overnight.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on St. Charles Avenue near Terpsichore Street.

Here’s what we know from authorities about the mass shooting.

Who was shot?

The victims are:

  • A girl - police said she is a juvenile but did not release her age.
  • A woman
  • A man who died. No age or name released.
  • A man
  • A man

They were all taken to University Medical Center, where police said one of the men died during surgery.

The other victims were stable as of 1 a.m. Monday, police said. Authorities have not released their ages or any details about their injuries.

Any arrests?

Yes, a suspected shooter has been arrested, police said. They have not released his name, age or the charges he could face.

Police said they found two pistols at the scene and are investigating if there was more than one shooter. They didn’t release information about what led to the man’s arrest.

Authorities said multiple agencies were involved in the quick arrest — New Orleans police, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Department, Louisiana State Police and the Department of Corrections.

Police will discuss the shooting during a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

What’s the motive?

Police have not released any details about a possible motive in the shooting.

“We don’t know what happened prior to that, but we did hear gunshots and our officers responded as well as other agencies very quickly,” NOPD Deputy Chief Hans Ganthier said at the scene.

They also did not say if the victims knew each other or knew the shooter.

Was the parade rolling?

The Bacchus parade was nearing the end when gunshots started in front of the Hoshun restaurant at the intersection of the lake-side of St. Charles Avenue and Terpischore, according to our news partners at WWL-TV .

One woman who declined to give her name said she heard a gunshot near the neutral ground and some people started to flee.

She then heard between 12 and 15 shots “and everyone started running.”

This is an updating story. Check back to Nola.com’s website for updates .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
A Coast man and his dog were going to NOLA when tragedy struck. ‘Angels watching over him.’
Biloxi, MS4 days ago
18 king cakes. 12 hours. Which Mississippi Coast bakeries were this expert’s favorites?
New Orleans, LA14 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man jumps from bridge to escape cops before body is found in bayou, Louisiana police
Thibodaux, LA2 days ago
School bus driver accused of touching 3 girls inappropriately, Louisiana police say
Kenner, LA1 day ago
Raccoons are dying from a serious disease on the MS Coast. A cop fights to save them.
Bay Saint Louis, MS3 days ago
Beloved book store is 2nd business to close in 2 weeks as rent soars in Bay St. Louis
Bay Saint Louis, MS4 days ago
Happy Mardi Gras! Here’s the Fat Tuesday parade schedule on the Mississippi Coast.
Biloxi, MS10 days ago
Six MS Coast restaurants cited by health department, most for no certified manager
Long Beach, MS9 days ago
The first 3D-printed rocket was made in Mississippi. You can watch it launch into space.
Cape Canaveral, FL8 days ago
A popular Mississippi Coast barbecue restaurant is closing for good. Here’s why.
Kiln, MS11 days ago
Newest ‘Spirit of the Coast’ winner saluted as business and community champion
Pass Christian, MS17 days ago
One of the newest king cakes on the MS Coast is a best-kept secret, but not for long
Waveland, MS17 days ago
Chase Carmody resigns as football coach at Pass Christian
Pass Christian, MS9 days ago
A Food Network chef challenges two MS Coast TikTok stars to a king cake cook off
Gulfport, MS16 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy