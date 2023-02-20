Open in App
Houston, TX
WJTV 12

Henry leads Texas Southern over Mississippi Valley St 80-62

By The Associated Press,

11 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — PJ Henry scored 19 points and Texas Southern beat Mississippi Valley State 80-62 on Saturday.

Henry was 8-of-14 shooting with two 3-pointers for the Tigers (10-17, 6-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). John Walker III scored 18 and Joirdon Karl Nicholas pitched in with 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

The Delta Devils (4-24, 3-11) were led by Terry Collins with 23 points and two steals. Rayquan Brown added 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. Texas Southern hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff, while Mississippi Valley State travels to play Prairie View A&M.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

