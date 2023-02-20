Open in App
Pennsylvania State
WETM 18 News

This Week in Pennsylvania: Torren Ecker

By James WesserDennis Owens,

11 days ago

(WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Senator John Fetterman was back in the hospital this week in Washington D.C. but for a completely different reason. He will also speak on how Governor Josh Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania will conduct its own independent water testing following the toxic train derailment in Ohio.

Then State Representative Torren Ecker, a Republican from Adams and Cumberland Counties, will join the show.

Then, analysts J.J. Abbott and Chris Nicholas join in on the conversation.

