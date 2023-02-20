Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
AllLakers

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Agrees To Buyout With Jazz, Picks Next Destination

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

11 days ago

The ex-Laker is moving on.

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has chosen his next NBA destination.

After Westbrook and his $47.1 million expiring contract were flipped in a three-team deal to the Utah Jazz, it appeared likely that the nine-time All-Star and 2017 MVP would have his pick among interested clubs in the buyout market, should he opt to negotiate a deal with the Jazz.

Now, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN , it appears Brodie has indeed worked out a contract buyout with Utah. Westbrook's new agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Basketball, informs Woj that the 34-year-old vet will be staying local, and intends to ink a new deal with the Los Angeles Clippers for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Westbrook was traded to Utah after apparent locker room tensions boiled over with the Lakers, which to be fair was pretty understandable, given that Los Angeles had been basically trying to move off his excessive contract for a year . Though the 6'3" point guard still has some athleticism and remains a good passer and rebounder, his scoring has really fallen off. He is no longer the elite finisher that he was around the rim, he can't shoot jumpers reliably, he struggles to make free throws, and his three-point shooting, which had never been that great, is now terrible.

In a limited reserve role on a team that doesn't need him to contend like the Clippers, Westbrook can still provide some value as an energy-changing backup. But for their own sake, the Clippers should steer clear of inserting him into fourth-quarter lineups!

