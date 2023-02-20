The Capital Grille Opens In Skokie

The Capital Grille, known for dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood and a world-class wine list,

is bringing its take on luxury dining to Skokie. Opening Friday, March 10 in the Old Orchard Center, the restaurant emphasizes personalized and anticipatory service in a relaxing, yet elegant atmosphere.

The Capital Grille is known for prepared steaks dry-aged in-house for 18-24 days, a process that achieves flavor and tenderness. Steaks are hand-carved daily by the restaurant’s in-house butcher, with selections including Bone-in Dry-Aged NY Strip; Porcini Rubbed Delmonico with 15-Year Aged Balsamic; and Sliced Filet Mignon with Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms and Fig Essence, among others.

The restaurant is also known for its blend of menu classics and twists on appetizers and sides, prepared using impeccable ingredients. Signature dishes include Pan-Fried Calamari with Hot Cherry Peppers; Lobster Mac ‘N’ Cheese; and Lobster and Crab Cakes. Dedicated to culinary excellence throughout its menu, a skilled pastry chef prepares desserts each morning in-house from scratch, such as The Capital Grille Cheesecake, brûlée style, and Coconut Cream Pie.

The Capital Grille pours from a Wine Spectator-recognized list of more than 350 selections, housed in a floor-to-ceiling, temperature-controlled wine cellar holding more than 3,000 bottles. Guests may also choose from 30 wines rarely offered by the glass, including library vintages and highly sought after limited bottlings. Through continuous wine training, servers can make personalized recommendations for guests to choose their perfect pairings. Private wine lockers are available by annual lease for the aficionado, offering brass nameplates, specially procured wines and first access to private events and tastings.

The Capital Grille in Skokie is located at 4999 Old Orchard Center in the Old Orchard mall. The new restaurant spans over 9,348 square feet, including a lounge as well as private space for events and a separate floor for additional private dining space. The dining room is open daily for dinner, with hours Sunday from 4-9 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 4-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4-11 p.m., as well as lunch Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Valet parking is available during dinner.

