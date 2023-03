curetoday.com

Survival Is Not Improved by Adding Tecentriq to Chemo for Metastatic Bladder Cancer By Caroline Seymour, 11 days ago

The addition of Tecentriq to platinum-based chemotherapy/gemcitabine did not boost outcomes in patients with metastatic bladder cancer, according to results from the IMvigor 140 trial. ...