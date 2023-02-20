Open in App
Williamsport, PA
Factory Works Photo Lab to host one-day darkroom photography workshop

By NCPA Staff,

11 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — The Factory Works Photo Lab at the Pajama Factory is offering a one-day intro to black and white film darkroom photography workshop on Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The class costs $100 and includes all materials to make a completed print.

The workshop will cover the entire photography process, from using a 35 mm camera to processing the film and making a finished print. Participants who don't own a 35 mm camera can borrow one from the lab.

Anyone who is interested in attending should email photolab@factoryworks.org with any questions or to coordinate payment.

The Factory Works Photo Lab is located in Studio 9-206. Aside from hosting classes and workshops, it is a community darkroom and photo lab specializing in black and white film photography, antiquarian techniques, and experimental processes. The lab is open to the public by appointment.

