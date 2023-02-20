The 26th Annual Arts Alive! Home & Garden Festival is set for Feb 25-26 at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall at MPEC.

Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door, $8 for military and children12 and under are free.

Door are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The event will feature more than 100 vendors and 40 farmers market vendors and live artist demonstrations.

Guests can shop for home and garden-related products and services, connect with industry experts and get inspired by the unique displays and presentations.

This year's festival features:

• Over 100 vendors in the Main Exhibit Hall, over 40 Farmers Market Vendors and over 20 community organizations

• A petting zoo with 4-H youth and Little Eden Exotic Animals

• Texas Farm Bureau's “Doorways to Agriculture” interactive kids exhibit

• Special guest speaker 2 p.m. Saturday: Clint Robertson of HGTV’s "Boise Boys" and NBC’s "The Apprentice"

• Wichita County Master Gardeners demos and presentations throughout the weekend

• Rolling Plains Chapter Texas Master Naturalists hike around the river at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday @

• Youth Recycled Art Contest Display

• Live artist demonstrations

• Music by local youth presented by Sam Gibbs Music

For more on activities and ticket locations, go to homeandgardenwf.org .

The event is the primary fundraiser for the Arts Council of Wichita Falls , making it possible for the nonprofit organization to continue providing free and low-cost arts education, visual art galleries and a variety of cultural performances.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Home & Garden fest set for weekend