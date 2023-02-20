City of Eagle powering up its own fiber network with ARPA funds

Eagle is putting most of its federal COVID relief dollars to work building a city-wide broadband network.

In the past two years, the City of Eagle has spent $4.7 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds toward planning and developing a network of broadband fiber in the Boise suburb. This goes along with the city’s declaration in the past year that broadband is an essential public utility and new city requirements for new developers to put in internet fiber connecting every home along with the traditional utilities like water, sewer and power.

Mayor Jason Pierce, who has a background in cable communications companies, said his goal is to use the system to wire up anyone in the city who wants a gigabyte of download and upgrade speeds at their home for around $50 a month. He says this is targeted at existing subdivisions cable companies haven’t served with fiber because of Eagle’s lower density, which means cable companies won’t make as much of a profit per mile of fiber dug as they would in denser cities like Meridian.

The idea is modeled off of the public broadband network in Ammon, a suburb of Idaho Falls.

“It didn’t make sense for a private company to do it because they have to make money,” he said. “We don’t have to make money, we need to provide services. Look at the number of homeschoolers we have in Eagle, the Telehealth (services) and all of these things that are important and in order for us to be able to do that we need to be able to find a financially stable system our residents can afford and that will give them what they need.”

Ada County and the City of Boise are working on a collaborative broadband project of their own, but the idea is still under development and more details should be available later this year. Valley County also has their own initiative underway, all spurred by federal relief dollars that encourage broadband infrastructure development.

The City of Eagle currently has a survey open for residents interested in connecting to the fiber network. If you’re interested in the service at your home, click here.

How will it work?

There are a number of different approaches public entities can take to try and bring broadband to areas off of the main grid where cable companies are hesitant to go.

Pierce said his main goal was instead of taking public funds and paying a private company to invest in covering underserved areas, he wanted a network the people of Eagle own themselves. He said this will prevent companies from having to go in years down the line and dig up mies of streets to install their own conduit if the network ever changes hands, but it still allows private companies to operate as the Internet Service Provider (ISP) and use Eagle’s network as a backbone to build from.

This means although Eagle will own the fiber network, a private company will be the one to install the internet at your home, handle your connectivity problems and ultimately provide you the service. He says this also standardizes how Eagle will have its fiber installed so it’s dug down in a trench instead of haphazardly tucked under sod leading into new homes.

It’s still unclear exactly how billing will work. In Ammon, Pierce says customers pay two bills: One to the city for the fiber and another to the private company for the Internet access. He says this could end up being how Eagle handles it, but he’s hoping to configure the billing so residents only make one payment per month.