Wylder, Lemon Tree & three more listed as local restaurants at Chinden & Linder development in Meridian

Get ready for some new local restaurants, coming soon to a fast-growing area in north Meridian.

A listing shows newly committed tenants to Orchard Park, a large development under construction in Meridian.

Orchard Park, formerly Linder Village, is a large mixed-use project with retail buildings, office space, drive-thru sites, parking, and future residential development in north Meridian.

LoopNet’s listing of the project now has several new tenants listed.

In what is labeled as the “Library Plaza,” new tenants include The Wylder, The STIL, Lemon Tree Co., and Form and Function. The Meridian Library District is also listed as a tenant.

Each of the four listed food and beverage places are local.

The Wylder has a Downtown Boise location and is also behind the Wyld Child and Certified Bakery. The Wylder has a variety of pizzas, like the Honey Badger and the Gem State of Mind.

The STIL has a location in Downtown Boise and the Bench. This local ice cream joint offers signature flavors like Deja Vu and Bake Sale.

Lemon Tree Co. is a sandwich and salad shop with a location in Downtown Boise, Harris Ranch, and ParkCenter. The menu features items like the PB and JJB Sandwich and the Sausage and Pear Salad.