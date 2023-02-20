Pro-Putin pundits are furious Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv, calling it a 'humiliation' for Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks on the phone as part of a nationwide charity campaign, in Moscow on January 3, 2023. MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Pro-Kremlin pundits are livid that US President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Ukraine's capital.

One Russian state TV host called Biden's visit to Kyiv a "demonstrative humiliation of Russia."

Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a show of support as Ukraine fights against Putin's forces.

Pro-Kremlin pundits are furious over US President Joe Biden's surprise trip to Ukraine's capital on Monday, criticizing Russia for allowing it to happen and calling it a "humiliation" for Moscow.

The White House gave Russian President Vladimir Putin "hours" notice before Biden's unannounced trip, in which he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and toured the capital, Kyiv.

Russian state TV host Sergey Mardan called Biden's visit a "demonstrative humiliation of Russia" in a Telegram post to his more than 231,000 subscribers.

Mardan was angry Russia didn't take action as it wages the "holy war that we are waging with the entire West."

"Apparently, in a holy war lunch breaks happen," he fumed.

Ex-Russian military commander Igor Girkin said in a Telegram post that Biden — who he referred to disparagingly as "grandfather" — could be taken to the front lines of the war in Bakhmut, Ukraine, and nothing would happen to him.

"Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv," Girkin said. "I won't be surprised if they will bring grandfather (he's not good for anything, except for uncomplicated provocations anyway) to Bakhmut as well... AND NOTHING WILL HAPPEN TO HIM."

Additionally, a Telegram account run by Russian army and naval service members pointed out that Biden made it to Kyiv before Putin.

"Almost a year after the start of the Special Military Operation, in the Russian city of Kyiv we were waiting for the president of the Russian Federation, not the United States," the post read.

When Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago, he expected a swift victory and thought Russia's military could capture Kyiv in two days.

But, Russian forces failed to take the Ukrainian capital and were driven back.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, called Biden's visit to Kyiv the "most important one in the whole history of Ukraine-US relations" in a tweet.

"Kremlin propagandists call Biden's visit to Kyiv 'a demonstrative humiliation,'" Gerashchenko noted in another tweet , adding, "Get used to it."

Biden met with Zelenskyy while in Kyiv on Monday to "reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the US president said.

"When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided," Biden said in a statement. "He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong."

Translations by Oleksandr Vynogradov