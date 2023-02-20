Open in App
Georgia State
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Average gas price in Georgia decreases compared to a week ago

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

11 days ago

The average gas price in Georgia has decreased at the pump compared to a week ago.

As of Monday, Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.22 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA.

Monday’s state average is 3 cents less than a week ago, 2 cents more than a month ago, and 15 cents less than this time last year.

It now costs $48.30 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying at least $2.00 less to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand dipped slightly from 8.43 million to 8.27 million barrels a day.

Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.3 million barrels to 241.9 million barrels last week. If gas demand remains low, drivers may see only moderate price increases amid growing total domestic stocks.

As of Monday, the national average for gas is $3.41, which is the same as last week.

