Open in App
Stillwater, OK
See more from this location?
Huskies Report

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

By Schuyler Callihan,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23f9xc_0ktXhW2600

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -5

1-star play on West Virginia covering: I'm hesitant to lay any points with West Virginia, let alone five. But this is the best scenario to do so, I guess. Oklahoma State is without Mountaineer killer, Avery Anderson III (wrist), and this has to be a big revenge game for Erik Stevenson, who made a big mistake in the first game in Stillwater. This is a must have game for WVU, so we'll side with the Mountaineers.

Over/Under: 144.5

3-star play on the over: Oklahoma State is allowing over 93 points per game in their last two and West Virginia's carelessness with the ball turns into easy points the other way. Seven of the last eight have gone OVER for Oklahoma State. Six of the last seven have gone OVER for West Virginia, including four of the last five at home. Expect both teams to finish in the mid-high 70s.

My picks

ATS record: 16-11 (59%)

O/U record: 15-12 (55%)

Overall: 31-23 (57%)

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
WATCH: Kedrian Johnson Previews K-State and Discusses Playing His Final Home Game
Morgantown, WV10 hours ago
WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 11 Kansas State
Manhattan, KS10 hours ago
ESPN Bracketology Update - 3/3
Morgantown, WV16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WATCH: Emmitt Matthews Jr. Reflects on Being a Mountaineer
Morgantown, WV10 hours ago
Quick Hits: Senior Day, Tournament Hopes, Injury Update, Improved Defense + More
Morgantown, WV10 hours ago
WATCH: Erik Stevenson Talks About His Time at WVU
Morgantown, WV10 hours ago
Bryce Ford-Wheaton Tells Media Who Everyone Will Be Talking About Next Year From WVU
Morgantown, WV10 hours ago
WVU Baseball Weekly Update
Morgantown, WV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy