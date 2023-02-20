Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -5

1-star play on West Virginia covering: I'm hesitant to lay any points with West Virginia, let alone five. But this is the best scenario to do so, I guess. Oklahoma State is without Mountaineer killer, Avery Anderson III (wrist), and this has to be a big revenge game for Erik Stevenson, who made a big mistake in the first game in Stillwater. This is a must have game for WVU, so we'll side with the Mountaineers.

Over/Under: 144.5

3-star play on the over: Oklahoma State is allowing over 93 points per game in their last two and West Virginia's carelessness with the ball turns into easy points the other way. Seven of the last eight have gone OVER for Oklahoma State. Six of the last seven have gone OVER for West Virginia, including four of the last five at home. Expect both teams to finish in the mid-high 70s.

My picks

ATS record: 16-11 (59%)

O/U record: 15-12 (55%)

Overall: 31-23 (57%)



