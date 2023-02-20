What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Oklahoma State

Another big game in Morgantown tonight.

A pair of scuffling teams are set to meet inside the WVU Coliseum on Big Monday as both West Virginia and Oklahoma State look to avoid taking another hit to their NCAA Tournament resume.

Oklahoma State won seven of eight that included a pair of wins over Iowa State and another victory over TCU. Since Valentine's Day, the Cowboys have dropped two straight, falling to Kansas by 11 and to TCU by 25. In those two losses, they are allowing an average of 93.5 points per game.

West Virginia has had a similar downturn, losing three straight after winning five of seven which included wins over three top-15 opponents.

The Cowboys led for the first 33 minutes in the first matchup between these two before Erik Stevenson caught fire connecting on three consecutive shots from deep to give WVU a 53-51 lead. Unfortunately, things turned when Stevenson made that gesture toward Marcus Smart sitting in the crowd, resulting in a technical foul. Moments later, Stevenson picked up his fifth foul and WVU had to play the final 5:57 without its best scorer. Oklahoma State took the first game, 67-60.

According to the ESPN BPI , West Virginia has a 68.8% chance to win while Oklahoma State has a 31.2% chance.

