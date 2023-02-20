BeYoutiful Ink Studio + Academy offers permanent makeup training in rural area

When Kelly Yetzer, aesthetic specialist and owner of BeYoutiful Ink Studio + Academy in Little Falls, went through training many years ago to become a permanent makeup artist, the class was a week long.

Looking back, allowing students to start tattooing on people’s skin on the third day after having only having been taught in a classroom on the first day and practicing on fake skin on the second, is a recipe for disaster. Having encountered several clients over the years who have had a bad experience with inexperienced permanent makeup artists, she recently made the decision to rebrand her business and add an academy. That way, she can offer individualized training to make sure the person is actually ready to tattoo on real skin. She also offers targeted training, from microblading to all things permanent makeup, she said.

First, students will go through the initial class to learn more about permanent makeup and all that goes into it. Then, they will practice on fake skin, for about 30 days, until they can show they are ready to work on real skin, Yetzer said.

“Once I can see they’re doing well on their practice skin and the process, I will provide them with models to come in and actually work on someone,” she said.

Yetzer said there are many benefits with going through extensive training and practice before tattooing on real skin. Not only can it potentially save an individual’s face from being scarred or having poor work done, it also gives the students the necessary confidence, she said.

Part of Yetzer’s training includes students learning at what depth they should tattoo. Even if someone is familiar with tattooing, permanent makeup is different from regular tattooing, she said.

While Yetzer doubts any permanent makeup artist seeks to damage a client’s face, she believes clients don’t always ask the right questions before they have a procedure done.

“I think sometimes they end up going somewhere because somebody else has said, ‘Hey, this person is really, really good. You should go try them.’ Then, they go there and it ends up not being the case,” she said. “Either they haven’t implanted deeply enough or they implanted too deeply, or they didn’t map the person.”

Mapping is done before a procedure, whether brows, eyeliner or lips are done, to make sure they are as symmetrical as they can possible get.

“When you have artists that aren’t trained in mapping, you don’t know as a consumer if that person had that kind of training or not. You really, as a consumer, have to ask those questions, like ‘What kind of training have you had? Do you map your clients? What training beyond your initial fundamentals course did you do?’ Most clients don’t know (how much training the permanent makeup artists has had) because they don’t know what to ask,” she said.

What it feels like to have botched permanent makeup done is something Yetzer knows firsthand. It is a feeling she doesn’t wish on anyone.

“Your face is what people see,” she said.

Yetzer said when she went to a permanent makeup artist to have her eyebrows microbladed, the woman didn’t map her.

“Nobody is symmetrical, but we want that when we get permanent makeup. My right brow is significantly higher than my left from plucking and just natural body features, so because she didn’t map me, you could really tell that my right brow was a lot higher than my left,” she said.

Yetzer said another mistake the woman made was not to inform her that her choice of microblading wasn’t suitable for her because she has oily skin. Hoping the result would improve, Yetzer returned to the woman for a touch-up, only for it to yield the same result as the first time.

“There are so many things that you need to know that you don’t know,” she said.

Looking at the work of other permanent makeup artists who don’t have the experience or solid training behind them, Yetzer said she often finds their strokes to be deep or are criss-crossed when microbladed.

“If you’re microblading and you’re criss-crossing, you’re basically cutting a channel through the skin, so you’re opening that skin up in a big flap, so to speak,” she said. “Students need to know they can’t do that and to watch out for that, because if you can’t see it visually with your naked eye, then you need to have some sort of aid, whether it is a reading glass or a magnifier, something like that.”

While many botched permanent makeup procedures can be reversed, it is time consuming and can get expensive. Some require laser removal and others work well with saline removal, which is what Yetzer does.

Having worked as a permanent makeup artist for many years, Yetzer has learned many techniques and “tricks of the trade” to yield greater results. These are things she plans to teach her students, she said.

Students who sign up will also receive their own tattooing kit, blades, pigment and more. Because of the amount of pigment that comes with the kit, it is enough to get them going once they have completed training.

Yetzer is thrilled to offer training in Little Falls for those who are interested in learning the trade, but live in a rural setting. Most times, the classes and training are available in larger cities, which can easily get even more expensive because of the increased traveling and accommodations needed, she said.

With adding the academy, Yetzer said, it was also a good time to rebrand. Previously, the studio was known as “Beautiful by Design.” The reason behind rebranding, Yetzer said was because of the many calls the studio received that were unrelated to permanent makeup.

“They’d call and ask, ‘Are you a design studio? Are you a hair studio? Are you a makeup studio?’ That, even though it says right on Google that we’re a permanent makeup clinic,” she said.

With the new name, BeYoutiful Ink Studio + Academy, Yetzer figures the name is self-explanatory enough to eliminate those kind of calls.

For more information, call (320) 360-5605.