PHOTO GALLERY: Purdue Basketball Thrashes Ohio State at Mackey Arena

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball dominated Ohio State on Sunday at Mackey Arena, cruising to an 82-55 victory to improve to 24-4 overall and 13-4 in Big Ten play.

The Boilermakers were led by junior center Zach Edey's game-high 26 points. He also pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds and came away with three blocks. Nine different Purdue players scored at least four points in the win.

"I think your percentages shooting are always going to be better when you make good decisions," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "You're putting the ball on the money when you're passing, you're not throwing the ball at someone's feet.

"You have to put the ball in position to where they can score it. And I think that, for us, is just having good ball movement, getting good screening actions, getting the ball from side to side no matter what we're doing."

The Boilermakers led by nine points at halftime but went ahead by as many as 31 points in the second half. After being outrebounded in a loss at Maryland, Purdue dominated the glass against Ohio State and finished with a 44-21 advantage.

The matchup marked the first of three matchups at home for the Boilermakers out of their last four games to end the regular season. They sit atop the Big Ten with a one-game lead.

