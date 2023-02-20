Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ inspires new Disneyland experience, a makeup palette and more

By Allen FosterBestReviews,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHwJf_0ktXcwxv00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Juggernaut Avatar franchise inspires a wealth of merchandise

James Cameron’s “Avatar” might currently only have two films in the franchise, but it is an unstoppable pop-culture juggernaut. “Avatar: The Way of Water” spent an incredible seven consecutive weeks holding the No. 1 domestic box office slot until the end of January. Now, it is driving the creation of an Avatar experience at Disneyland in California. There are also three more films planned, as well as a plethora of merchandise, such as toys, hoodies, makeup palettes and more.

In this article: “The Art of ‘Avatar The Way of Water’” , McFarlane “Avatar: The Way of Water” Jake Sully and Lego “Avatar: The Way of Water” Skimwing Adventure Set .

The new Disneyland Avatar experience

The original “Avatar” is the highest grossing movie of all time. It is so powerful that even the mighty “Avengers: Endgame” wasn’t strong enough to knock it out of the top position. Currently, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is ranked third.

In 2017, Pandora – The World of Avatar opened at Walt Disney World in Florida. The attraction is in Animal Kingdom and it included two rides: Avatar – Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey. Due to the increase in Animal Kingdom visitors that resulted from the Avatar-themed additions, Disney has decided to add a new Pandora-themed attraction. While we know that the new Avatar experience will be built in California, the details of that experience have yet to be revealed.

NYX’s Avatar collection

The next Avatar movie — possibly titled “Avatar: The Seed Bearer” — isn’t being released until Dec. 20, 2024 (barring any holdups). However, if you want to get your Pandora fix before then, you are in luck because NYX has released its Avatar-themed collection. The vibrant colors in this palette were inspired by Pandora’s bioluminescent hues from both the land and the sea. You get creamy, blendable matte, satin and metallic finishes. Besides eyeshadow and cheek palettes, NYX also has bioluminescent lip gloss, a highlighter stick, lipstick, makeup setting spray and more.

Best Avatar-inspired products

The Avatar Color Palette has 24 shades that were inspired by the bioluminescent hues found on Pandora. Use the velvet matte on your lids for full-color volume, then accent the corners with metallics for an eye-catching look.

Sold by NYX

“The Art of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’”

Go behind the scenes with this hardcover coffee table book that has everything from concept art to intricate character, creature and costume designs. The book was written with collaboration from the filmmakers and features a foreword by Robert Rodriguez.

Sold by Amazon

This T-shirt is official Avatar merchandise. It features the Avatar A logo and comes in a variety of colors, including white, black, pink, purple, navy blue and more. It is available for men, women and youth.

Sold by Amazon

McFaralane’s toys are beautiful collectibles. This poseable 7-inch Jake Sully action figure comes with accessories and a collector stand. The special black light-activated bioluminescence gives this toy an added dimension of authenticity.

Sold by Amazon

“Avatar: The Way of Water The Visual Dictionary”

Sigourney Weaver wrote the foreword of this comprehensive book that was created in close collaboration with James Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment. The authoritative offering is a visual guide to the characters, creatures, vehicles, weapons and more from the latest movie.

Sold by Amazon

This gorgeous hoodie has a classic fit with a twill-taped neck. It has a unisex design and is available in small to XX-large sizes. You can get it in black, navy blue, dark heather gray, heather gray and royal blue.

Sold by Amazon

Create your own Avatar adventures with this imaginative Lego kit featuring Toruk Makto and the Tree of Souls. The set has glow-in-the-dark elements and comes with four mini-figures. It is suitable for display or play.

Sold by Amazon

Other Avatar merchandise worth checking out

  • On the off chance that you do not own it yet, no Avatar collection is complete without an “Avatar” (two-disc original theatrical edition) Blu-ray.
  • This highly detailed yellow mountain banshee from McFarlane features five points of playable articulation and comes with a collector stand.
  • With this comfortable “Avatar” pajama set, you can even show your appreciation for the franchise while you sleep or lounge around.
  • This Lego “Avatar: The Way of Water” Skimwing Adventure set has 259 pieces and is best for kids 8 and up.
  • The officially licensed “The Way of Water” keychain is a great self-gift for fans of the franchise.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Children’s bamboo plates recalled over toxic materials
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Trump collaborates on song with Jan. 6 defendants
Washington, DC11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Disneyland fan sets record with whopping number of ‘most consecutive visits’
Huntington Beach, CA9 hours ago
Rebel Wilson reveals she was banned from Disneyland for a bathroom selfie
Anaheim, CA18 hours ago
Suspect arrested after early Wednesday shooting at Crunch Fitness
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
1 dead after being hit while crossing street in east Amarillo
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo announces death of Franciscan Sister of Mary Immaculate Sister Geraldine Duran
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Travis Scott allegedly punched NYC nightclub worker, caused $12K in damage: sources
New York City, NY2 days ago
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA1 day ago
Where’s the audience? Google Trends show states’ favorite top-ranked IMDB TV shows
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
High schooler fatally stabbed in classroom fight in California
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
‘Chaos’: Matthew, Camila McConaughey on Lufthansa flight that experienced ‘severe’ turbulence
Austin, TX13 hours ago
Dave Grohl prepares barbecue for hundreds at homeless shelter
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Federal agency urges railroads to review how they share hazmat info in wake of Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH7 hours ago
Obama congratulates ‘Fired up, ready to go’ chant originator on retirement
Greenwood, SC1 day ago
Trump asks for roughly six-month delay in New York fraud case
New York City, NY12 hours ago
FIRST Robotics Competition Kicks Off at Extraco Event Center
Waco, TX11 hours ago
Arm workout and nutritional support systems chat with Haley Sparks
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry anticipates more clients amid cut SNAP benefits
Waco, TX1 day ago
Biden Administration does not want Lubbock court to have Texas lawsuit
Lubbock, TX9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy