Dungeons & Dragons Movie Clip Shows Hilarious Encounter With the Dead

A new clip from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves shows off a temporary revival spell gone horribly wrong. The clip features the core adventuring party of Edgin (Chris Pine), Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), Simon (Justice Smith) and Doric (Sophia Lillis) trying to get answers from a corpse using the spell "Speak With Dead." As explained in the clip, "Speak With Dead" resuscitates a corpse and allows it to answer five questions. However, as Edgin quickly discovers, it will answer any five questions...even those that weren't meant to be answered by the corpse. You can check out the full clip below:

Edgin's frustrations with the spell mimic those experienced by many D&D parties at their own table. The limitations of Speak With Dead often have disastrous consequences, although the degree of headaches are determined by the Dungeon Master, who decides how the questions are answered and also whether table crosstalk (such as what we see in the clip) counts as questions.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." In addition to the cast listed above, the movie also stars Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page and was directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31st.