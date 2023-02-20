Red Sox Reportedly Linked To Free Agent Ex-Yankees All-Star; Could Move Be Coming?

What's next for the Red Sox?

Could the Boston Red Sox have any more moves up their sleeves?

Spring training is in full swing but that doesn't mean that the Red Sox are done being linked to free agents who are still available. Boston enters camp with Connor Wong and Reese McGuire as the only catchers on the squad's 40-man roster.

Slugger Jorge Alfaro is also with the club on a minor league deal looking to crack the roster. However, the Red Sox have reportedly been connected to former New York Yankees All-Star Gary Sanchez, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

The Red Sox had some interest in Roberto Perez, a two-time Gold Glove winner, but he ended up signing a minor league deal with the Giants who have less competition at catcher for the Opening Day roster," Smith said. "Gary Sanchez, the starting catcher for the Dominican Republic in the WBC, still is a free agent. The Red Sox might have interest in him."

A move for the two-time All-Star would make sense for the Red Sox because he could provide some much-needed power, but it would've made sense earlier in the offseason. Boston finished 20th in 2022 in home runs with 155 long balls but no longer has J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story will miss at least half of the 2023 campaign due to injury.

Sanchez is mainly known for his power and has finished with fewer than 16 home runs just once during his career during the 2020 COVID-shortened 60-game season. He clubbed 16 long balls in 2022 which would have tied him with Story and Martinez for the second-most home runs on the team.

At this point in the offseason, Sanchez certainly wouldn't command a large contract. If the Red Sox wanted to sign him, they certainly afford him, but a big league contract would force the club to designate someone on the roster for assignment which they likely won't do. If they signed Sanchez to a minor league contract he could compete with Alfaro, McGuire, and Wong for spots on the big league roster but that may be too big of a roster competition.

Of the four, Sanchez certainly has the most MLB experience, but at this point, a deal seems unlikely. If he can shine at the World Baseball Classic with the Dominican Republic or the Red Sox deal with an injury to one of their catchers maybe a move will be made, but until then they likely will roll with the trio they already have.

More MLB: Shohei Ohtani Gives Murky Answer About Future With Angels; Should Red Sox Consider Move?