Open in App
Davis, CA
See more from this location?
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis to end COVID-19 rules on Feb. 28; initial series of vaccines still required

By CBS13 Staff,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgR4i_0ktXauGt00

Morning Headlines - 2/20/23 01:30

DAVIS – UC Davis says they will be ending their COVID-19 rules after February.

Chancellor Gary S. May made the announcement on Monday.

It follows California's move, who will also end the statewide emergency declaration on Feb. 28.

"Still, we strongly encourage you to report positive cases of COVID-19, and we ask you to please continue to test," May said in his statement.

May also noted that the school will still be giving out free antigen test kits through the end of the academic year.

Despite the end of the university's state of emergency, students are still required to have the initial series of vaccines.

Some university facilities may also continue to have masking policies in place, May said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
UC schools received $1.1 million in grants to support social science research
Davis, CA7 hours ago
El Dorado County food bank moves to meet demand amid California storms
Placerville, CA7 hours ago
A local company is making chocolate with science
West Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
"This is dirty politics:" Former Lodi councilmember protests "coerced" resignation at council meeting
Lodi, CA2 days ago
Students in Roseville are jumping rope to raise money
Roseville, CA17 hours ago
Nevada City residents making the most of break in the weather
Nevada City, CA2 days ago
Yuba County animal care worker helps save life of mama goat and her newborn
Linda, CA14 hours ago
Wrongful-death lawsuit filed in connection with Granite Bay crash that killed 4
Granite Bay, CA1 day ago
Parks officials move forward in naming Natomas skate park after Tyre Nichols
Sacramento, CA23 hours ago
Sacramento SPCA is offering shelter and mobile party packages
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Cruise ship takes maiden voyage up Sacramento River
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Nevada County power outages may last into next week for some PG&E customers
Grass Valley, CA6 hours ago
Modern electronic street banners could make Sacramento look more like Times Square
Sacramento, CA1 hour ago
Sacramento Zoo's new giraffe calf named "Cheyenne" after donor's loved one
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Sky River Casino looking to expand after six months since opening
Elk Grove, CA1 hour ago
Update: Family identifies 16-year-old fatally stabbed at Montgomery High in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Opposition grows to proposed mega-industrial park in on Phillips Road Roseville
Roseville, CA2 days ago
Call Kurtis Investigate: Will sharing this story help solve the summer murder of corey shearer?
Rancho Cordova, CA3 days ago
Foresthill staple collapsed in winter storm, community rallies
Foresthill, CA2 days ago
Residents in Grass Valley concerned about heavy snow accumulating on roofs
Grass Valley, CA1 day ago
Deputies find body of man, 62, outside in the snow in Camino
Camino, CA13 hours ago
Homicide investigation underway after body found in south Sacramento home
Sacramento, CA6 hours ago
Tesla catches fire after crash on Highway 50 in Sacramento
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Man accused of threatening woman with knife, ramming her car in Stockton
Stockton, CA1 day ago
Suspect leads deputies on chase, crashes at gas station in south Sacramento
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Sacramento mother arrested on homicide charges arrested after death of son
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
2 people displaced in an apartment fire in Placerville
Placerville, CA1 day ago
Sacramento police officer facing vehicular manslaughter charge in deadly crash involving patrol car and motorcycle
Sacramento, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy