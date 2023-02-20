Cherokee County residents rescued by neighbors from house fire

Two Cherokee County residents were rescued from a house fire Saturday night with the help of their neighbors, and Cherokee County and Woodstock firefighters. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

Two southeast Cherokee County residents were rescued from a house fire Saturday night with the help of their neighbors, the county’s fire department reported.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services and Woodstock Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire at 11:11 p.m. Saturday at Knotts Circle, near Highway 92 and West Wylie Bridge Road.

According to Cherokee Fire, the fire was reported by a neighbor who heard smoke alarms sounding from the house that was on fire. When neighbors went outside to see where the alarm was coming from, they saw smoke and flames coming from a window in the home along with two victims standing on their roof yelling for help.

Neighbors rushed to grab a ladder and placed it against the home and assist the trapped victims down to safety as firefighters arrived on scene, the fire department reported.

Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines into the home to attack the fire while searching for additional victims. Other firefighters evaluated the rescued victims, but no injuries were reported.

Once the fire was extinguished and an all-clear was confirmed, firefighters worked to salvage property within the home. The home received significant smoke and fire damage to several areas of the structure.

The residents told firefighters they were sleeping at the time the fire occurred and were awoken by the sound of their smoke detectors alerting. When they opened their bedroom door, they were immediately met with thick black smoke. They closed the door and escaped through their bedroom window onto the roof.

Knotts Circle was closed to through traffic while firefighters responded to the fire. Cherokee Sheriff’s Office provided assistance to both fire departments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.