Hit-Run Crash: Spring Valley Man Charged After Woman Struck, Killed In Hillcrest

By Kathy Reakes,

11 days ago
A Spring Valley man has been charged in the alleged hit-run death of an 82-year-old woman. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Canva/gettysignature

A Hudson Valley man has been charged in the death of a woman who was hit and killed by a car.

Rockland County resident Bryan Castillo-Solorzano, age 26, of Spring Valley, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 16, and charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that resulted in death, said Lt. Michael Gannon of the Ramapo Police.

The crash took place on Saturday, Feb. 11 on Hempstead Lane in the Hillcrest section of Ramapo, Gannon said.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they found the 82-year-old woman from Spring Valley had been struck and killed. The vehicle fled the scene, he added.

Castillo-Solorzano was arraigned by Judge Straus and cash bail was set at $75,000. After arraignment, he was transferred to Rockland County Jail.

