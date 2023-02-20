Open in App
Montvale, NJ
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Woman Whose Alleged Shooting Threat Locked Down Bergen Fire & Oak ID'd As Westchester Resident

By Jerry DeMarco,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHnIy_0ktXYHiI00
There were some anxious moments over the weekend at Fire & Oak on Chestnut Ridge Road in Montvale. Photo Credit: MONTVALE / Google Street View

A woman who police said forced the temporary lockdown of a busy Bergen County restaurant during dinner this weekend was identified as a Westchester County resident.

Diana Dealem-Calderon, 39, left Fire & Oak in Montvale after threatening to shoot someone during an argument, Police Chief Doug McDowell said.

Montvale police took her into custody a little over a mile away at the Woodcliff Lake Hilton, with help from their law enforcement colleagues there, the chief said.

No one was injured and no weapons were involved, but the incident did produce some anxious moments.

The call initially came in as "possible shots fired" at the Chestnut Ridge Road restaurant shortly before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 18.

Mutual aid officers from neighboring towns -- including Park Ridge, Upper Saddle River and Woodcliff Lake -- rushed to assist.

The restaurant was temporarily locked down as Montvale police determined that no shots were fired and the suspect had fled.

"Someone on the inside recorded it on their cellphone," a source with knowledge of the incident said.

An alert went out for a Honda Pilot with New York State license plates believed driven by Dealem-Calderon, who's had recent addresses in Pleasantville and Mount Vernon, NY.

Her cellphone was pinged at locations that included the Bears Nest condos in Park Ridge and the Garden State Parkway service area in Montvale, they said.

She ended up in custody at the Hilton and was released after being charged with making terroristic threats, causing a false public alarm and disorderly conduct, the chief said.

to follow Daily Voice Pascack Valley and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
No Foul Play Seen In Death Of Hudson County Woman, 22, At Meadowlands-Area Motel: Prosecutor
Guttenberg, NJ8 hours ago
HIM AGAIN? Ex-Con Busted In Ridgefield Park Scrapyard Break-In Pretends To Be Asleep: Police
Ridgefield Park, NJ12 hours ago
Passenger Freed By Police, Others By Firefighters Following Horrific Overnight Ridgewood Crash
Ridgewood, NJ14 hours ago
Woodbury Man Charged With Assault Of Police Officers In Plainview, Cops Say
Woodbury, CT14 hours ago
Area Man Charged With Killing Hempstead Woman
Hempstead, NY15 hours ago
Shooter Of NJ Trooper Captured In South Carolina, Video Shows Him Opening Fire, AG Says
Newark, NJ8 hours ago
Robbery Suspect On Loose After Threatening Store Clerk, Stealing Cash In Port Chester
Port Chester, NY15 hours ago
ID Released For Nassau County Correctional Facility Inmate Who Died At Age 45
East Meadow, NY10 hours ago
Asbury Park Man Indicted For Killing Girlfriend's Poodle 'Bentley'
Asbury Park, NJ13 hours ago
Not So Fast: Keyless BMW Foils Would-Be Thief At Car Wash In Flower Hill
North Hempstead, NY14 hours ago
NJ Troopers Justified In Shooting Driver From Poconos Who Shot Dog, Grand Jury Rules
Saylorsburg, PA1 day ago
Man Nabbed With Grand Larceny For Stealing Truck In New Cassel, Police Say
Bronx, NY15 hours ago
Bergenfield Man Seized In Overdose Death Of Hackensack Drug User
Hackensack, NJ10 hours ago
Pedestrian Killed On Route 287 ID'd As Morristown Man
Morristown, NJ19 hours ago
Man Charged With DWI, Manslaughter In Deadly Freeport Crash
Freeport, NY1 day ago
NJ State Police Detective Shot In Paterson
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
45-Year-Old Inmate At Nassau County Correctional Facility In East Meadow Dies
East Meadow, NY1 day ago
Trio With Stolen Checks, IDs Flees Carlstadt Bank, Nabbed By Hasbrouck Heights PD: Police
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ2 days ago
Shoplifters Nab $8K Worth Of Perfume From 2 Long Island Victoria's Secret Stores
Oceanside, NY9 hours ago
$50K Reward Offered After Post Office Armed Robbery In Northern Westchester
Waccabuc, NY7 hours ago
'Blow Up The House': Tenant Facing Eviction Dies In Jersey Shore House Fire, Police Say
Roosevelt, NJ2 days ago
Driver Nabbed Months After Deadly Hit-Run Crash On Long Island, Police Say
Ronkonkoma, NY1 day ago
Man Nabbed For Multiple Home Burglaries In Area, Police Say
Saugerties, NY9 hours ago
Duo Steals $16K Worth Of Jewelry From Long Island Business, Police Say
Cedarhurst, NY1 day ago
'Unimaginable Loss': Support Swells For Widow, 2 Daughters Of Jogger Hit, Killed In Commack
Commack, NY2 days ago
Body Found By FBI Agents Behind Home In Ellenville As Part Of 'Ongoing Case'
Ellenville, NY2 days ago
Jersey City Officer Allowed Fugitive To Stay At Her Home: Prosecutor
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Home Struck By 23-Year-Old Driver On Long Island Left 'Uninhabitable'
Hicksville, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy