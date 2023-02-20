Woman dies in skydiving accident

An Oklahoma mother of two was killed during a skydiving accident.

Heather Glasgow, 44, of Poteau, Oklahoma, was taking part in a solo skydive on Saturday, KFSM reported.

Sallisaw Police Department said Glasgow hit the ground after an issue occurred during the skydive.

The jump was held at the City of Sallisaw Airport, The Kansas City Star reported.

Witnesses told police that her parachute had deployed but she was in an uncontrolled spin and was not able to recover, the newspaper reported.

Glasgow was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead on Saturday evening.

Officials said that the woman had conducted a tandem jump and two first-time skydiving classes at Adventure Skydive Center in Sallisaw, Oklahoma.

The company confirmed there was a parachute incident, KHBS reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration is coordinating an investigation with local law enforcement, KFSM reported.