One woman is dead after a hit-and-run on I-91 in Enfield, police say.

The vehicle was traveling southbound on I-91, just north of Exit 48 when the driver hit the victim in the center lane Sunday night. Instead of stopping, police say the driver continued traveling southbound.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by state troopers.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact state police.