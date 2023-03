A domestic incident involving a child led to a stand-off with Bridgeport police.

Police say a woman was trying to get into an apartment where a man and a child were inside. The incident started on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. on Monroe Street.

The incident was resolved about two hours later, and the child is safe and secure with Bridgeport police, according to authorities.

Police have not released the relationship between the three people or what sparked the two-hour incident.