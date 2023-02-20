Y'all Get Ready For Nestfest 2023...

Photo by NESTFEST

Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

Save the Date for NestFest!

This is our first annual beach cleanup to prepare our upper Texas coast beaches for our nesting sea turtles and shore birds!

We are partnering with SPLASh Texas American Bird Conservancy Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Galveston Bay Area Chapter - Texas Master Naturalist FOLLOW THIS LIK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>https://bayareaentertainer.weebly.com/articles/yall-get-ready-for-the-nestfest-2023

Photo by LASER MARINE

Laser Marine is a family-owned and operated company located in La Marque, Texas.

With our 30 years of experience and Yamaha Master Technicians on site, we are proud to be a Yamaha Servicing Dealer for Galveston and surrounding areas.

Our goal is to get you back out on the water as quickly as possible and keep you there.

We offer the best outboard engine service in Galveston County!

1727 Gulf Fwy La Marque, TX 77568

http://www.lasermarine.com/

1 409-933-3474

Kenny Bleakney

#KindnessInDeed