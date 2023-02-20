Open in App
Poteau, OK
See more from this location?
102.5 The Bone

Woman dies in skydiving accident

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ceFB_0ktXXN2r00

An Oklahoma mother of two was killed during a skydiving accident.

>> Read more trending news

Heather Glasgow, 44, of Poteau, Oklahoma, was taking part in a solo skydive on Saturday, KFSM reported.

Sallisaw Police Department said Glasgow hit the ground after an issue occurred during the skydive.

The jump was held at the City of Sallisaw Airport, The Kansas City Star reported.

Witnesses told police that her parachute had deployed but she was in an uncontrolled spin and was not able to recover, the newspaper reported.

Glasgow was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead on Saturday evening.

Officials said that the woman had conducted a tandem jump and two first-time skydiving classes at Adventure Skydive Center in Sallisaw, Oklahoma.

The company confirmed there was a parachute incident, KHBS reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration is coordinating an investigation with local law enforcement, KFSM reported.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Mom of Two Dead After Accident During First Solo Skydive
Sallisaw, OK9 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Body found in river near Fort Smith park identified
Fort Smith, AR4 days ago
Fort Smith opens new ER and hospital
Fort Smith, AR4 days ago
Police investigate body found in Fort Smith park
Fort Smith, AR5 days ago
Deadly shooting at home in Fort Smith
Fort Smith, AR28 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy