One arrested in Memphis mass shooting that killed 1, injured 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Memphis Police have arrested a man they say was involved in the Whitehaven shooting that left 10 injured and 1 dead Sunday.

According to reports, Julius Freeman went to the Ridgeway Station and told police that he was involved in the incident. Freeman admitted to driving the male shooter to the scene and giving him a rifle from the trunk of his car.

Freeman also stated that he drove the shooter away from the scene.

Julius Freeman

Julius Freeman, 21, was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Facilitation-Second Degree Murder

Five counts of Possession of Firearm/Dangerous Felony

Five counts of Criminal Attempt Facilitation-Second Degree Murder

Police provided images of the suspects and are still looking for the other men they believe are involved.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

