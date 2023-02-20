One arrested in Memphis mass shooting that killed 1, injured 10

According to reports, Julius Freeman went to the Ridgeway Station and told police that he was involved in the incident. Freeman admitted to driving the male shooter to the scene and giving him a rifle from the trunk of his car.
Freeman also stated that he drove the shooter away from the scene.
Julius Freeman, 21, was taken into custody and charged with the following: Facilitation-Second Degree Murder Five counts of Possession of Firearm/Dangerous Felony Five counts of Criminal Attempt Facilitation-Second Degree Murder
