Jacksonville
Change location
See more from this location?
Jacksonville, FL
Law & Crime
Parents of college runner with disabilities sue school after her suicide: ‘Monster’ coach ‘fat shamed’ students, bullied our daughter
By Elura Nanos,11 days ago
By Elura Nanos,11 days ago
The parents of a disabled Division I runner say their daughter’s school drove her to suicide by allegedly subjecting her to a “toxic” athletic coach...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0